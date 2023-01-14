NEWBURYPORT — Acting Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III recently announced that his department was awarded $4,381 for the fiscal 2023 Student Awareness of Fire Education Program and $2,277 for the Senior SAFE program.
The funding from the state Department of Fire Services gives the Fire Department the opportunity to work directly with students and seniors to educate them about fire safety and prevention.
Each program is tailored to the common needs of each age group and includes general fire prevention reminders and safe practices in the home. Lessons feature many safety topics, including the steps to take if a fire alarm goes off.
The lessons taught in the school-based program are in line with the standards of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education health curriculum frameworks and the state Department of Fire Services curriculum planning guidebook.
Twenty-seven years after the introduction of the SAFE program in schools, the rate of annual child fire deaths has decreased 78%, according to the Department of Fire Services, which administers the two programs.
The SAFE program provides grants to fire departments to teach fire and life safety to children in schools. The program teaches students to recognize the dangers of fire and the fire hazards of tobacco products through 23 fire safety behaviors taught in developmentally appropriate ways.
Fire and life safety is easy to combine with math, science, language arts and health or physical education lessons, making it easy to collaborate with school teachers.
Ever since the SAFE program began in 1996, child fire deaths have dropped significantly in Massachusetts. In 2021, Massachusetts marked 2½ years without a child fire fatality, the longest period in the state’s recorded history.
