NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Fire Department’s 50th annual Santa Claus Parade takes place Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m. from department headquarters on Greenleaf Street.
The following is the parade route:
From the headquarters, left onto State Street, right onto High Street, left onto Marlboro Street, left onto Water Street, follow Water Street to Market Square, left onto State Street, right onto High Street, follow to Ferry Road, west onto Ferry Road to Pine Hill Road, follow Pine HilL Road to Daniel Lucey Way, left onto Daniel Lucey Way, right onto Storey Avenue, right onto Phillips Drive, left onto Storey Avenue, right onto Turkey Hill Road, right onto Longfellow Drive, proceed through Longfellow Drive and back onto Turkey Hill Road to Stoerey Avenue, right onto Crow Lane and left onto Virginia and end at there John F. Cutter Fire Station on Storey Avenue.
Santa wil make a special stop in Market Square where he will step down from the ladder truck for anyone who wants to meet him and take pictures.
This year’s parade is sponsored by the Newburyport Fire Department, Newburyport Police Department, Newburyport Teachers Association, Simply Sweet and Dominos Pizza.
