NEWBURYPORT — Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III would like to encourage individuals who are interested in pursuing a career with the Newburyport Fire Department to apply for the 2022 Municipal Firefighter written examination.
The exam is meant to establish an eligible list from which to fill firefighter vacancies in civil service cities and towns in Massachusetts. The exam is scheduled to begin on Oct. 24, with an application deadline of Aug. 30. A late fee will be assessed to those who file their applications later than the Aug. 30 deadline.
To be eligible to take the exam, applicants must be at least 19 years of age on or before Oct. 24, 2022.
Written exams will be held at various sites across the state, and there is an examination fee of $75. Following the written test, candidates will receive a notice to appear for an entry-level physical ability test.
Several 2022 Municipal Firefighter Exam and career information sessions are being held across the state by the Department of Fire Services. Those interested in applying should visit the state's website: www.mass.gov/info-details/2022-municipal-firefighter-examination
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.