NEWBURYPORT — On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport will move its traditional Sunday Field of Honor on the Bartlet Mall to Saturday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. to coincide with the Newburyport Fire Department's traditional 9/11 ceremony.
Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire will be the keynote speaker, reflecting on the dedication and sacrifices of those who serve. He will bring with him a piece of the World Trade Center steel.
The Field of Honor is a grid of hundreds of full-sized American flags that may be purchased and dedicated to personal heroes who have served, whether military, fire, police, health care or, in this time of a worldwide pandemic, those who have stepped up as essential workers. The ceremony ends with a "Verbal Wall" reading of the flag dedications, according to a press release.
“On behalf of the city, I give my sincerest gratitude for hosting the Field of Honor,” Mayor Donna Holaday said at a previous ceremony. “These men and women serve on the front lines. This is a day to remember them, to recognize them, though they all would say, ‘I was just doing my job.’
"Events like this give us an opportunity to express our thanks," she said.
In addition to LeClaire's comments, local officials will speak and there will be a performance by the Merrimack Valley Concert Band.
Four moments of silence will be shared along the way to acknowledge the impact of the hijacked planes – 8:46 for American Airlines Flight 11 hitting the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York; 9:03 for United Airlines Flight 175 hitting the South Tower; 9:37 for American Airlines Flight 77 hitting the Pentagon; and 10:07 for United Airlines Flight 93 crashing in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremony. Flags may be obtained online at xcnbptflags.com and at the field itself in the three days before the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.
In case of severe weather, the Fire Department ceremony will still be conducted on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Central Fire Station on Greenleaf Street, while the Exchange Club’s modified Field of Honor ceremony will be moved to Sunday at noon on the Bartlet Mall.
Past Field of Honor ceremonies may be seen on the Exchange Club website at www.exchangeclubofgreaternewburyport.org.
