MIKE SPRINGER/Staff file photoU.S. Army veteran Cathy Gaudet of Amesbury looks at the flags during the 10th annual Field of Honor in 2019 before a ceremony at Bartlet Mall in Newburyport. Presented by the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport, the Field of Honor is a remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001, and of the sacrifices for the country made by veterans and first responders.