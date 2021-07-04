Newburyport Fire Department mourns death of firefighter    

NEWBURYPORT – Fire Chief Christopher J. LeClaire and members of the Newburyport Fire Department are mourning the death of firefighter Brett Burkinshaw, who died at age 47 after a 19-month battle with brain cancer.
Burkinshaw, who died July 1, joined the Newburyport Fire Department as a call firefighter in May 2003, and became a full-time member of the department in August 2010, according to a press release from the department. Starting in July 2005, he also served as a reserve police officer for the Newburyport Police Department.
"We, as a department, are devastated by this news and the loss of a longtime veteran of our department as well as the police department, who dedicated himself to public safety and serving this community," LeClaire said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very difficult time. Firefighter Burkinshaw was a remarkable, kind person who made a lasting impression on many people, as has been evident by the profound community support in the wake of his diagnosis."
During his career with the department, he also served as fire alarm assistant superintendent. An electrician by trade, he saved the city of Newburyport thousands of dollars by volunteering to repair wiring in emergency lights and sirens in both fire engines and police cruisers over the course of his career, LeClaire said.
Arrangements will be announced in the coming days. Burkinshaw's funeral will be a formal firefighter funeral with full honors in recognition of his occupational line of duty death.
Burkinshaw is survived by his wife and daughter, as well as several other family members.
