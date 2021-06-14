Newburyport Fire gets gift of painting by local artist

NEWBURYPORT — For more than a decade, resident Jeanette Isabella derived great pleasure from gazing upon her painting of an antique Essex Fire Department engine created by local artist Alan Bull.
But when Isabella, a longtime Lime Street resident, decided she wanted to downsize her belongings, she felt it made sense to find the fire engine painting a new home. But instead of putting it on the market in an attempt to recoup the $500 she paid for the painting at an auction, she decided to give back to the community that has been part of her life for roughly 35 years.
“I thought what better thing to do than donate it to the (Newburyport) fire department,” she said.
So on Wednesday morning, Isabella drove the painting over to the department’s Greenleaf Street station and handed over the painting to Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire.
“We just appreciate the gift,” LeClaire said Thursday. “It was thoughtful for her to do it.”
Asked where the painting might be displayed, LeClaire said that with renovations proposed for headquarters and the West End fire stations, he was not sure where the painting will end up.
“To be determined,” he said.
Based in Newburyport, Bull has seen his paintings snatched up by collectors and featured in the pages of Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, The New York Times, The Boston Globe and other publications. Bull also paints murals inside private homes, including one of Joppa Flats for a Plum Island couple.
For more of Bull’s work, visit www.alanbull.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.