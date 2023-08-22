NEWBURYPORT — Local firefighters made quick work of a boat fire Sunday night at Newburyport Yacht Club, keeping it from spreading to nearby vessels, according to Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III.
Around 10:20 p.m., firefighters responded to the Merrimack Street boat club and discovered a 42-foot Wesmac Trawler on fire. Another boat owner at the yacht club noticed the fire and called 911 before successfully slowing the spread of the fire using a fire extinguisher.
Companies were then able to fully extinguish the rest of the fire in about 10 minutes, preventing what could have been a much larger fire.
There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire was electrical in nature, and it remains under investigation by the Newburyport Fire Department.
“I want to commend the other boat owner who not only alerted our department to this fire, but who also grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped to keep this blaze contained as our companies responded,” Bradbury said. “This could have been a much worse fire if he hadn’t intervened.”
