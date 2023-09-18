NEWBURYPORT — The city’s biannual hydrant flushing process, which has been going on for a week, typically leaves residents sees water with an unappetizing brown tinge.
But a combination of flushing plus high manganese levels brought on by a rainy spring and summer have left many people wondering just how murky their water will get.
“We’ve been getting these calls all summer,” Mayor Sean Reardon said. “Unfortunately, there’s no rhyme or reason, when it comes to the areas of the city that are seeing the brown water. But we’re dealing with high manganese levels because we’re getting so much rain.”
The city’s water resource supply system, mostly made up of shallow reservoirs, are antiquated and getting older by the day, Reardon added, saying it was a problem faced by many communities.
“We had drought conditions last year, so we weren’t getting the rain and we didn’t have to deal with this,” he said. “Now, we’re seeing the brown water and we’re a victim of the weather that we’ve had to endure this summer.”
Citywide hydrant flushing has also been underway over the past two weeks and Reardon said he asked water distribution superintendent Dan Maguire if the process should be paused because of the current brown water situation. But the mayor said he was told hydrant flushing is a crucial task.
“This is the most important maintenance test that my crew does for water quality, each year,” Maguire said. “Every time we flush, we’re flushing sediment out of the system. There are also places where the water doesn’t move a lot, so we’re flushing, good, clean, newer water into those areas.”
Although Reardon said the city’s water is safe to drink, he added he personally won’t touch it right now.
“If you are seeing brown water, you can try flushing it out with cold water but we’re testing our water all the time and it’s completely safe,” he said. “I definitely think it’s not acceptable for us to think we’re just going to drink the brown water. This is a temporary thing and it’s just that time of year in Newburyport.”
Maguire is also advising folks not to drink the brown water.
“The manganese is a secondary contaminant that makes the water look dirty but is not a health-effect issue. If it were, we be required to do a lot more things,” he said. “If you’re in the shower and you get any on you, it’s not going to hurt you in any way. But we’re not going to tell you to drink brown water. That’s just not what we’re doing. The worse the brown gets, the more we need to flush. We also have a treatment plant and they’re doing a great job of removing it now.”
The hydrant flushing season should only take three or four weeks to get through, according to the mayor who said the water clears up in each affected neighborhood quickly after the process is complete.
“It looks like the levels are already starting to work out,” he said. “So, it’s just a couple more weeks of dealing with the occasional brown water and then we should be through it.”
Either way, the manganese is in the city’s water and it has to be dealt with, according to Maguire.
“The treatment crews have done a great job of treating it and figuring out exactly the dosage they need to remove it over the past few weeks. And they are doing a great job of removing it now,” he said. “So it shouldn’t be an issue, later down the line.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
