NEWBURYPORT — After an outpouring of support from local groups, the food distribution program at Newburyport Public Schools was recently able to provide families with dinner vouchers and grocery gift cards in addition to weekly breakfasts and lunches.
Since late March, district staff and volunteers have distributed more than 13,000 meals to families in need of assistance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of whether or not the students are enrolled in the free or reduced meal program that runs during a regular school year.
Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, families can pickup up a grab-and-go bag containing a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches in the parking lot of Rupert A. Nock Middle School at 70 Low St.
Thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Eric Martin Family Fund, the food program recently provided vouchers for families to receive dinner from Carry Out Cafe at 155 State St. Katie Martin, a resident of Plum Island, made the donation in memory of her late husband, who died in 2007 and was known for co-founding City Sports.
Additionally, the program received $1,000 in Market Basket gift cards from Newburyport Youth Lacrosse and $1,000 in Market Basket gift cards from the Newburyport Elementary Parent Teacher Organization. At the direction of the food program, the PTO also donated $500 to Our Neighbors’ Table.
“I think we’ve seen certainly the best in people through this,” district food service director Pam Kealey said of the community’s efforts.
She said a lot of families, especially those of graduating seniors, have offered to share their remaining lunch fare credits to any student who may have an outstanding balance.
“We’re seeing just a lot of good community involvement in supporting the families in Newburyport that need it right now,” Kealey said.
Since March, she said the program had seen “a pretty significant increase” in its numbers. Over the past couple of weeks though, there was a slight decline in numbers, which Kealey said may be a result of families receiving access to P-EBT cards.
These cards are a federal benefit which allows families to purchase groceries at local stores during the pandemic. Families can be eligible if they participate in the free or reduced meal program or are a part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Kealey said, adding that she has been encouraging families to apply.
The food distribution program is a partnership with Our Neighbors’ Table, which also offers grocery pick up at the same spot. While the district’s program will only extend through the remainder of the school year, Kealey said Our Neighbors’ Table will continue to use the middle school as a grocery pick up point for families through the summer months.
For more information on the Amesbury-based nonprofit, visit www.ourneighborstable.org.
