NEWBURYPORT – Bonita LeFlore’s solo exhibition “Impermanence” is on display this month at Paula Estey Gallery, A Center for Art & Activism featuring her signature barns and buildings as well as landscapes and nature.
LeFlore is an American artist best known for her large paintings referencing the architecture of forgotten places. The show is open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment at the center’s gallery at 3 Harris St.
“Bonita embraces the beauty of humanity’s impermanence in her paintings, using unexpected colors and technique,” Estey said in a press release. “Where some might see decay or even an eyesore, she sees so much more by twisting the ordinary into magic and creating stories for the observer to discover.”
“Through my paintings, I take to heart a quote from the great photographer Henri Cartier Bresson to ‘make visible what perhaps might never be seen,’” LeFlore said. “There is feeling and beauty in things that are imperfect and impermanent. But the past lives on in architecture – those who lived and worked and touched these structures leave imprints.”
LeFlore said she is influenced by the color field paintings of Helen Frankenthaler and the vivid palette of Joan Mitchell. She paints with acrylics and then combines watercolor-like layering with pastel markings in a distinctive combination of mediums.
Her goal is to make people see things differently, whether they dive into the art closely to follow the line and texture or stand across the room to get a scope of the whole painting, the press release said.
For more: www.paulaesteygallery.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.