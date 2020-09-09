Newburyport, Georgetown and Pentucket Regional were named among the top 50 public high schools in Greater Boston this year, according to Boston Magazine's annual list, which was released in late August.
The 149 schools on the list feature districts near Interstate 495. Factors that contribute to each ranking include graduation rates, student-to-teacher ratios, test scores and class sizes.
The magazine used the most recent data available for each school from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
George Recck, a statistician and director of the Math Resource Center at Babson College, analyzed and calculated the results.
“We considered it more desirable to have a smaller class size and a lower student-to-teacher ratio,” the publication noted in its report.
Acton-Boxborough Regional High School took the top spot with an average class size of 18.1, a 14.7:1 student-to-teacher ratio and a 97.8% graduation rate with 90.5% of students attending college.
Newburyport, which ranked 34th, was reported as having an average class size of 15.8, an 11.4:1 student-to-teacher ratio and a 94.1% graduation rate with 86.2% of students attending college.
Following right behind, Georgetown landed the 35th spot and Pentucket Regional, the 36th. Further down the list, Triton Regional ranked 54th and Amesbury, 63rd.
To see the full list, go to www.bostonmagazine.com/education/best-public-high-schools-boston-2020-chart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.