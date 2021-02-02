Newburyport Girl Scout earns Gold Award

NEWBURYPORT — McKenzie LaFlamme-Howe recently earned her Gold Award — the highest achievement in Girl Scouts — for her work studying coastal erosion on Plum Island.
The 18-year-old Newburyport resident graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover, New Hampshire, in 2020 and from Immaculate Conception School in Newburyport in 2016.
She has been a Girl Scout in Newburyport since kindergarten and worked on this project with her teacher Lisa Hutchings at Mass Audubon Joppa Flats Education Center.
LaFlamme-Howe was a young naturalist at Joppa Flats for several years. She is studying environmental science at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York.
