NEWBURYPORT — Walking beneath arches of roses, Newburyport High School's Class of 2021 could breathe a sigh of relief as they enjoyed a traditional graduation with family and friends — free of masks and social distancing — at the school's World War Memorial Stadium on Sunday.
Principal Andrew Wulf started the ceremony off with a moment of silence, asking the crowd to reflect on the year everyone has endured.
"It is so hard to believe that just over two weeks ago, the format for this ceremony was going to look so different," he said. "I'm extremely appreciative of the sacrifices that everybody has made to put us in a place today to safely have a traditional graduation to celebrate the Class of 2021."
Though it was a hot day with temperatures in the high 80s, the stadium bleachers were full with family and friends — many experiencing their first big gathering since the state lifted its mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions.
"We sit here today having earned the distinction of being the first graduating class that had the majority of our senior year take place in our bedrooms," said salutatorian Dreese Fadil.
"I can say with absolute certainty that we've spent more time in our pajamas than any other graduating class in the history of the school," he added.
The 153rd graduating class of Newburyport High School spent much of the year in uncertainty, but on Sunday, the speakers shared how the more than 200 graduates will use this experience to their advantage.
"We've learned that if we find ourselves caught amidst rough seas, floating adrift, or even running aground, we'll eventually find a way to press on," Fadil said. "We're Clippers. We all know the importance of relying on tenacity and ingenuity to make the best of any situation. That's Clipper Pride."
Valedictorian Caroline Walsh said her friends had one consistent request for her speech, "Do not use the word 'unprecedented.'"
Instead, Walsh focused on positivity, which oddly enough, she learned to embrace in the class she most detested — psychology.
"This idea of power in positivity applies to every aspect of life," Walsh said. "Find the good in that paper you have to write, even if it's the sophomore expo, or in that test you have to take, even if it's the chemistry 'bonding' test, or in that book you have to read, especially if it's 'The Odyssey.'"
"Moments of negativity do not have to remain negative memories," she said. "We have the power to find the good retrospectively."
Superintendent Sean Gallagher took time to acknowledge the students, their families and the entire district's faculty and staff for working together to make the most of this year, despite many hurdles along the way.
He also recognized Mayor Donna Holaday, noting that she is "graduating" with the Class of 2021, since this is her last graduation as mayor.
In reflecting on the challenges of the past year, the superintendent said there was a particular chapter in "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" by Bryan Stevenson that stood out to him.
The book, which the entire high school community read as part of discussions on race and equality this year, is a true story about Stevenson, a young, Black lawyer who founded the Equal Justice Initiative and fought to prove the innocence of Walter McMillian, a Black man put on death row for the murder of a white woman.
Gallagher focused on a section in Chapter 16 of the book, which tells the story of a woman who calls herself a "stonecatcher," or someone who catches the stones that others throw at one another.
"Throughout this pandemic, throughout the civil unrest, throughout the divided social discourse, it's easy to be a stonethrower," Gallagher said, noting that there are always people on social media who cling to the negatives.
"It is a choice to be negative, to cast stones at people's problems," he said. "Lucky for us, the Class of 2021 decided to be stonecatchers, and not stonethrowers."
Staff writer Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.