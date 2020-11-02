NEWBURYPORT — The high school increased the percentage of students allowed in the building Monday, shifting from the previous 25% to just under 40%, according to the superintendent.
"Although cases are rising around us and cases have been rising in Newburyport, they have not been rising in the school system," Superintendent Sean Gallagher told the School Committee on Monday.
The district has not had a new positive COVID-19 case since Oct. 19. Since the start of of the school year, the district has had six students and three staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 20 students and three staff members were in quarantine.
At an Oct. 5 School Committee meeting, district officials said they would look at increasing the percentage of students at the high school from 25 to 50% beginning Nov. 2, if COVID-19 cases per 100,000 decreased to under four by Oct. 19 in the area and the seven-day test positive rate remained at 2% or below.
Though cases are rising around the state and the city was recently categorized as a "high-risk" community for COVID-19, Gallagher said the spread was not occurring in the schools.
This was something Gov. Charlie Baker also said at a press conference on Monday, saying, "Schools are not spreaders, here or anywhere else."
District officials had been considering the addition of a third in-person learning day every other week for students at the elementary and middle schools. All students at the elementary and middle schools are remote on Wednesdays, so district officials suggested alternating the two cohorts on this day to give them more in-person learning time. Gallagher said the district decided against this though, realizing that Wednesdays provided a buffer between the two cohorts, allowing for a thorough cleaning of the buildings and less chance of COVID-19 spread between the cohorts.
At the high school, Gallagher said around 200 students had opted to go fully remote until at least Thanksgiving. This factor and the "high level of confidence in the students that have been in the building" by teachers enabled the school to increase its capacity of students at this time, he said.
He added that the district's medical advisory team has been meeting weekly to review COVID-19 numbers and discuss the status of each school.
Also at the meeting, the School Committee voted to cancel a high school trip to Australia in the summer of 2021. Families had recently been polled and the consensus was that canceling the trip would be best. Because this decision was made prior to Nov. 10, families will receive a full reimbursement for the costs.
The committee tabled a vote on whether to cancel the Greece trip in April 2021 because families already missed out on receiving the full reimbursement. Families will lose $500 if they cancel before March 1, so the committee opted to allow more time before an official vote.
To watch the meeting or other meetings, visit www.youtube.com/user/PortMediaNewburyport.
