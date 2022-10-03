NEWBURYPORT — The family of Steven Politis and the Newburyport Education Foundation invite the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially name Room 211 at Newburyport High School in his honor.
The ceremony will be Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. outside of Room 211 on the second floor of the high school at 241 High St.
Friends and colleagues are welcome to attend. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
Steven Politis dedicated 36 years of his life to the high school. He started his career as an electronics and industrial arts teacher.
He served as house master until the house school model was dissolved and then returned to teaching mathematics for the remainder of his career.
When not coaching students in the classroom, Politis was coaching them on the field – the girls and boys varsity soccer teams.
In 1996, he was named the Cape Ann League Boys Soccer Coach of the Year. In 1994, he was nominated by his students for “making a difference in their lives” and was honored by being named in “Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.”
Politis cherished his time in Newburyport as a teacher and loved the time spent with his students, according to his family.
