NEWBURYPORT — A staff member at Newburyport High School tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a deep cleaning of the property and a statement from Superintendent Sean Gallagher.
In a statement issued to families Sunday, Gallagher wrote that the district was informed of the case Saturday and the employee would remain in quarantine for at least 14 days. The quarantine is in line with rules dictated by district health and safety protocol, and current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Public Health guidelines.
The news comes just over a week before Newburyport Public Schools is slated to reopen.
Gallagher said the infected employee “is doing well at this time” and that the case was “traced back to a social gathering outside of school.”
In addition to this staff member entering quarantine, one other school employee will also quarantine for 14 days out of “an abundance of caution.”
The second employee was identified through contact tracing “as the only close contact” and no other employees have since been identified as of concern, according to Gallagher’s statement.
Gallagher added that Cathy Riccio, supervisor of nursing and health services, will be available for any follow-up questions this week.
On Sept. 16, students in prekindergarten through eighth grade will begin the year in a hybrid learning model, as confirmed by a School Committee vote Aug. 17.
As part of the plan, students will be divided into “cohorts,” or groups that will dictate what days and times they will be learning in the classroom and what days and times they will learn remotely. Cohorts will also allow for the district to keep students in smaller groups, promoting social distancing and simplifying contact tracing if needed.
Students in prekindergarten and kindergarten will attend school four days a week using a half-day model with remote learning not required for them. Students in Grades 1 through 8 will attend in-person classes two days a week and work remotely on the other three days.
The plan for Newburyport High School will look a bit different.
Following negotiations with the Newburyport Teachers Association and a School Committee vote Sept. 2, each grade level at the high school will attend one day of orientation from Sept. 15-18. The orientation will provide students the opportunity to meet their teachers and learn new safety protocols ahead of any in-person instruction.
Then from Sept. 21 to Oct. 2, the high school will be fully remote. Each grade will have the opportunity to participate in one “Clipper Block,” an advisory period that students can attend in person to check in with their teacher adviser.
On Oct. 5, the high school will enter its hybrid learning plan, which has students attending in-person classes for two days in an eight-day rotation.
For more information on the district’s reopening plan, visit www.newburyport.k12.ma.us.
