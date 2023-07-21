NEWBURYPORT — Rising Newburyport High juniors Kayley Simons and Audrey Shepard on Thursday graduated from the New England Youth Leadership Program (YLP). The program is offered by the New England chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates and takes place at Dean College in Franklin. It is offered to qualified students who have demonstrated above average academic standards as well as good citizenship. There is an extensive application and interview process that candidates must complete. The YLP is limited to 30 New England-based students between 14 and 16 years of age.
The YLP program is an intense week-long program of classroom study, physical fitness, guest lectures, and leadership experiences. It is designed to enhance each participant’s leadership skills, build confidence, and learn the discipline it takes to make a successful team; all with a law enforcement perspective. Participants stay in college dormitories with and eat meals together at the campus dining hall.
Students participated in physical fitness challenges each morning as well as learning basic drill and formations. Classroom instruction consisted of numerous topics including; Intro to the justice system, crisis communications, team building, homeland security, social media in investigations, forensics, cyber security/sextortion, Intro to gangs, and undercover operations.
Students also received a tour of Gillette Stadium from security operations team which covered stadium security, intelligence, and counterterrorism. Each evening the class received demonstrations from various specialty units including explosive ordinance disposal (EOD), K-9’s, and SWAT.
