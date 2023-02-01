NEWBURYPORT — In just over a month, Newburyport High School’s new chess club has attracted so many members that finding enough sets to keep everyone playing has been a challenge. But thanks to the generosity of the city’s education foundation, there are enough pieces and boards for all.
It’s a dilemma that junior Stephen D’Ambrosio and senior Joe Colella did not expect when they started the club because of their shared love for the game.
“We wanted to start the club in order to share its incredible nature with others,” D’Ambrosio said.
Science and physics teacher Ken Cole has served as a supervisor for the club since its start and holds the club’s meetings in his classroom after school on Thursdays.
“The idea of a chess club has been floated for a while and I should know since I have been here quite awhile,” Cole said.
D’Ambrosio added that the chess club was made possible due to Cole, allowing them to use his classroom and the donation of 15 chess boards and additional equipment from the Newburyport Education Foundation.
NEF Executive Director Carrie O’Donnell said they helped fund the club to get it up and running.
“The Newburyport Education Foundation funded the chess club by purchasing chess sets, timers and storage bins,” she said.
D’Ambrosio noted that he, Colella and Cole originally thought they would have enough equipment for the club, but that quickly changed. He added that there are about 50 members in the club due to it gaining popularity among students and NEF’s contribution has made it possible to attain so many members.
“We are extremely grateful for the NEF’s contribution and the club would not be possible without it,” D’Ambrosio said.
Cole added that “the NEF have been incredibly supportive to get the fledgling club a great start.”
Chess tournaments are underway, taking place every Thursday after school.
Cole noted that “playing chess is such an awesome way to organize your thoughts, think ahead through multiple steps and possibilities, and attempt to predict future events.”
D’Ambrosio said the club’s rise in popularity may be attributed to recent increased interest in the game worldwide.
“The club caters to students of all skill levels by teaching the fundamentals as well as more advanced strategies,” D’Ambrosio said. “Furthermore, we provide casual games and tournaments. The response of over 40 members at each meeting thus far has exceeded all of the founders’ expectations, and we are very excited about the future of the chess club.”
Cole pointed out that the number of dedicated students remains high, between 30 and 40.
“We plan to run as many tournaments as is possible before the end of the year,” Cole said. “All participants will remain Newburyport High School students and any staff, if they dare,” he joked.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
