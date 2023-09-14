NEWBURYPORT — Only one week into the new school year and Newburyport High School freshmen have plenty on their plates, including just remembering where their classrooms are. But a new peer mentoring pilot program is expected to offer them plenty of friendly guidance.
The school kicks off its Clippers Leaders in Practice in Service leadership and mentoring program, or CLIPS, on Friday. The freshmen are matched up with roughly 50 volunteer sophomores, juniors and seniors in a student-to-student mentoring program.
Math teacher Lori Solazzo; theater, dance and video production teacher Stephanie Phillips; and library/media specialist Lynne Cote are the faculty advisers.
The program is receiving a boost from Seattle-based nonprofit Ignite Nation, which partners with districts to strengthen school culture and inspire students to lead and mentor their peers.
Phillips said the CLIPS program is designed to give freshmen a personal connection to their older schoolmates.
“You’ve got a lot of freshmen walking around right now, biting their nails but, when they see their mentor, they can ask them just about any question they want,” she said. “This builds a relationship between the freshmen and the upper classmen.
“But it also builds leadership skills with the sophomores, juniors and seniors, who are empowered to create good times to be able to pass that down to generation after generation of students to build school spirit and school culture,” Phillips added.
Each mentor will take on four freshmen to form a 12-member advisory group with two other mentors who will work through lessons together, twice a month.
“This is part of our freshman advisory and the freshmen will learn a variety of different things that they might need in their grade level,” Phillips said. “We’ll have juniors focusing a lot on college and seniors will focus on that departure, while sophomores will focus on, ‘What do I want to do with myself?’ They’ll be teaching them skills for life, as well as community building within our school.”
A group of 15 executive mentors, including seniors Grace Habib and Matt Hurley, were chosen to take on further leadership roles and had their first mentorship meeting Wednesday morning.
“There’s a lot that we can improve about Newburyport High School, starting with the students, and I think this is a great way to do that,” Habib said. “This gives us a chance to create a better bond with all of our classmates and create a better environment that people feel more safe and excited in.”
Hurley said he would “definitely” have found some worth in a mentoring program when he was entering the building for the first time as a freshman in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“I really didn’t need help with the school aspects of things but, coming into the building and being in a new place, it would have been helpful to have a something like this,” he said.
Cote said the executive mentors have been pushing themselves to offer something to their school.
“I’m super impressed with them,” she said. “They continue to grow and make this program something that’s really going to impact all of the student body.”
Solazzo said the CLIPS program will give students a chance to get to know each other.
“This is about finding out things about a senior who’s on the football team that you would never have known as a freshman,” she said. “You get to know somebody and have a connection with them that you might never have had before.”
The student mentors are also building cross connections between each other, according to Phillips.
“These upperclassmen may not know anything about each other, either, even if they’ve been in the building for four years,” she said. “A kid who’s invested in academics or the Chess Club or sports might have no idea about the students who are invested in art or theater or music. They’re all going to learn things about each other and all of that is about building empathy.”
Empathy and personal connections seem to be lacking in a social media world and the CLIPS program will help to foster those attributes at Newburyport High School, according to Solazzo.
“Social media has created such toxicity among teenagers and we’re hoping that something like this will break that down and help build a culture in our building that puts the kids in a position where they’re much less likely to hurt each other behind the scenes,” she said. “They know each other now. They have a working knowledge of each other and they care about each other more because we’re building these relationships.”
Cote said it will probably take the next three years to fully learn the impact of the CLIPS program while it will continue to send ready-made leaders out into the world along the way.
“Our most vulnerable students are the freshmen, who are 14 years old and looking for guidance and we now have these 18-year-olds who are showing them how things are done here,” she said. “They’re welcoming them in the hallway and showing them they have a place here.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
