NEWBURYPORT — Not all of the students wanted to take first place, but Newburyport High School beat out Virginia Tech by a little more than a point last week to win its second International Robotic Sailing Regatta in a row.
Newburyport High took first place in the 14th annual International Robotic Sailing Regatta in 2019 and won the honor of hosting the 15th annual SailBot competition – as it is more commonly known – at Camp Bauercrest in Amesbury this year, thanks to a $12,000 grant from the Newburyport Education Foundation.
Engineering and SailBot robotics teacher Sarah Leadbeater said the school won the five-day regatta by a mere 1.1 points over Virginia Tech – 30.8 points to 29.7.
"The kids spent the week running on adrenaline and sugar. So they crashed pretty hard on Friday. But they're pretty proud of themselves," she said. "I'm really, really happy but I need to sleep for a week."
The victory means that once again, Newburyport High will host the annual regatta. If they lost, the team next year would have to hit the road to compete.
Although many of her students confessed to hoping they would lose so they could travel, Leadbeater said they were equally excited about winning again.
Sophomore William Tymowski admitted he was one of those students who didn't exactly want to win.
"I wanted to travel and all that but they were quite a few of us that wanted to host as well and I'm still very pleased," he said.
Newburyport High has fielded a SailBot team since 2013 and competed this year against robotic sailing teams from Virginia Tech, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Cornell University, the University of Pittsburgh, Memorial University of Newfoundland and Kehillah Jewish High School in California.
Thanks to an additional $4,000 grant from the Newburyport Education Foundation, the local students built an autonomous, 6-foot-long robotic sailboat, No Pressure, which Leadbeater said was the finest ship in the robotic fleet last week.
"This was physically the best boat that could do what a boat is supposed to do," she said. "It really came down to having a boat that boats."
Tymowski focused on No Pressure's mechanics and said his team hoped to finish between second and fourth place going into the regatta. But then the pressure was on by that Thursday when finishing in first place looked very possible.
"It really became apparent that we might actually win and everyone knew we had to kick it in gear a little bit," he said. "It was a team effort. We won once before in 2019. But no one who is involved in that team was on ours. So this is a brand new team and a brand new boat, and it was our first time in a competition."
Each SailBot team competed in station keeping, navigational accuracy, payload, and search-and-collision avoidance exercises, as well as an endurance/long distance race, and three fleet races.
Winning the fleet races were the key to the school's victory, according to Leadbeater.
"I was telling them all year not to expect to win," she said. "They're high school students and they were competing against a bunch of great schools. So I told them they weren't going to win anything."
No Pressure also came in first in the payload challenge and presentation but finished second in the endurance race, mostly because of a collision with the Virginia Tech boat, Leadbeater said
"We made the tiniest little hole in their hull," she said. "So we took second in that, even though we had a tie score."
All of the college students were extremely gracious in losing to Newburyport High, Leadbeater said. She believes Virginia Tech will be gunning twice as hard for a victory next year.
"They're tired of being second," she said. "But they were content with the fact that our students won because they had the better boat."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.