NEWBURYPORT — Local historian and author Ghlee Woodworth will be signing copies of her two books at the Brown Memorial Chapel in Oak Hill Cemetery ahead of the holidays next week.
Her latest book, "Clipper Heritage Trail, Volume 1," is based on Woodworth’s award-winning trail website, www.clipperheritagetrail.com. The book takes readers on self-guided "tours" of history with the help of images, maps and legends. Copies of the book are available for $35 with cash or check.
Her first book, "Tiptoe Through the Tombstones, Oak Hill Cemetery," which has won a number of awards since it was published in 2009, looks at the lives of 80 people who made significant contributions to Newburyport history. The book can be purchased for $5 with cash or check.
She will be at the Brown Memorial Chapel on Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Woodworth will also be there on Tuesday, Dec. 22, Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Delivery is also an option. For more information, call 978-462-2010.
