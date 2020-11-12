NEWBURYPORT — The city marked the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in a uniquely 2020 way with a virtual Veterans Days ceremony Wednesday morning.
Veterans Services Director Kevin Hunt was joined by Mayor Donna Holaday in a televised ceremony that was broadcast on PortMedia.
"I, too, am disappointed that, once again, because of the pandemic we are not able to be together with all of the veterans in the Greater Newburyport area and their families," Holaday said. "Please know that we are thinking of you on Veterans Day."
As is local tradition, Holaday read the names of all local veterans who have died since Memorial Day.
Hunt introduced a music video from the Newburyport High School band, which played a medley of U.S. service anthems. Cub Scout Pack 21 sent a video of its members honoring the veterans of the city by saluting the flag and playing taps.
"Our veterans are decreasing at the rate of 6% every year," Hunt said. "Every one of those veterans, a he or a she, raised their hand and said, 'I will pledge my life so that this country can have a free election.' We hope that you and your families stay with us through next year, stay healthy through the coming holiday season, and pray that our country stays together for a peaceful and prosperous future."
