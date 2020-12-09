Newburyport homeowner can resume work on Harrison Street house

NEWBURYPORT — The owners of a 19th century Harrison Street home may resume construction on the house — four months after it was halted for zoning violations — after the Zoning Board of Appeals lifted a three-year moratorium while adding conditions Tuesday night.
The ZBA said that it would allow construction to resume if the rear roof deck is removed from the plan and the owners delay occupancy for six months from the issuance of a certificate of occupancy, which owners Michael and Tracy Gray, agreed to.
In August, the city ordered the Grays to stop work on the house at 12-14 Harrison St. in the South End after their construction crew illegally demolished much of the building’s old exterior framing.
The public hearing relating to the couple’s request for a special permit under the Demolition Control Overlay District had been continued from Nov. 10.
Prior to this roughly three-hour hearing, a separate hearing on the Grays’ appeal of the violation that was issued by the Office of Planning and Development was continued to Jan. 12 at the request of their attorney, David Mack. The applicants wished to see the outcome of the special permit hearing before pursuing his appeal further.
In May, the board issued the Grays special permits to convert the former two-family house into a single-family, raise the roof by 18 inches, restore part of the original gambrel gable elevation, replace the vinyl siding with clapboards and remove the exterior staircase on the back of the house.
On Tuesday, Mack said his client had not intended to demolish any of the exterior framing, but he “made a mistake.”
“As the owner, it was incumbent upon him to understand the rules and if he didn’t know what they were, he should’ve asked,” Mack said. “He understands he made a mistake. He should’ve stopped the work before removing the framing.”
During public comment, co-presidents of the Newburyport Preservation Trust Linda Miller and Tom Kolterjahn and others insisted the board should uphold the moratorium on construction in accordance with the city’s zoning ordinance.
“Waived penalties will not help us to preserve our precious heritage,” Kolterjahn said. “It will only encourage more demolition.”
Patricia Peknik, vice chair of the Historical Commission, said “the destruction of any historic house in Newburyport is a form of economic harm to every homeowner in the city.”
Though many in the public comment wished to uphold the penalty, some addressed the issue of leaving the house in its current, partially-constructed and tarp-covered state.
Blake Wilcox, the abutter at 10 Harrison St., said he was worried about his children’s safety if the construction site was left as is.
Board members then proceeded to ask Michael Gray questions about what went wrong, what he thought an appropriate punishment might be and whether he knew better prior to this violation.
During the deliberations, board members came to the consensus that the three-year moratorium was too much and wished to find a compromise rather than the full penalty. They were especially cognizant of any safety concerns and at the suggestion of board member Ken Swanton, opted to delay occupancy after the ork is done, rather than delay construction.
Swanton made the first motion, stating the board would lift the three-year moratorium under the condition the homeowners remove the rear roof deck from the plan and delay occupancy by 14 months from the issuance of a certificate of occupancy, thus allowing the applicant to proceed with construction without delay.
The motion failed, however, with a 3-2 vote in favor. Mark Moore and Rachel Webb voted against the motion.
Moore made another motion, upholding most of Swanton’s initial motion, but changing the occupancy delay from 14 months to six. The motion passed 4-1 with only Swanton voting against it.
Gray also withdrew his request for a special permit under the Demolition Control Overlay District after board chair Rob Ciampitti said he would not permit any further demolition of the house.
The owner did not wish to delay construction any further so he said he would try to work around what was left of the old framing. The front vestibule of the home is the only place where old framing remains.
