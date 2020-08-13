Newburyport homeowners must seek special permit after 'illegal' demolition

NEWBURYPORT — The city is directing the owners of a Harrison Street home to apply for a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals after being ordered to stop interior demolition said to be in violation of zoning approvals and building permits.
Mayor Donna Holaday said Tuesday afternoon that workers hired by the owners of 12-14 Harrison St. demolished more than they were allowed to under their permit and the city was issuing the owners a notice of violation that included an order to cease demolition.
Planning Director Andy Port said on Wednesday the owners, Michael J. and Tracy R. Gray, are “being directed to do what they should have done in the first place,” which is to apply for a special permit for the additional demolition through the zoning board. The Historical Commission will provide its advisory opinion, Port said.
“This is an unusual situation because they’re coming to the board for permission for something they’ve already done,” Port said. “My guess is that there will be some sort of litigation to rectify the situation.”
Jennifer Blanchet, the city’s zoning enforcement officer, called the situation an “egregious violation of both Zoning Ordinance approvals and building permits” in an email Tuesday to City Council President Jared Eigerman and Newburyport Preservation Trust co-President, Tom Kolterjahn.
The 19th century South End home was bought by the Grays in December for $799,900, according to the Essex County Registry of Deeds.
The Grays were granted four permits this year to do work at an estimated cost of $694,500, according to a history of permits issued for 12 Harrison St. obtained through the Building Department.
The owners were permitted to convert the two-family house to a single-family use; to replace and raise the gambrel roof; and to do a full interior renovation that includes replacing doors, windows, structural beams, posts and layouts. The Grays were also permitted to remove the central interior chimney and to build a 22-by-24-foot detached garage.
Port said the Zoning Board of Appeals and Historical Commission may request a preservation restriction for the building. The Zoning Board of Appeals may also request that parts of the building’s exterior be restored or replaced by the homeowners.
“There may be a request for a preservation restriction on what is remaining of that structure, though I would argue there is not much left to preserve at this point,” Port said.
Kolterjahn previously voiced concern about the demolition of historical interior elements of the building, but Port noted on Wednesday that there are no measures in place to prevent interior renovations to historical buildings.
On Wednesday, Kolterjahn expressed disappointment with the project, but praised the city for responding in a timely manner.
“It’s sad, but I think this is what’s going to happen in Newburyport if people come here with money and no understanding of how valuable this historic architecture actually is ... we think these demolitions by replacement happen more often than is apparent,” Kolterjahn said. “It’s too late for the house, but the city did stop it. They stepped up to the plate.”
Kolterjahn and Preservation Trust member Stephanie Niketic said there should be consequences for the violation that could help prevent similar situations from occurring again. Niketic noted that the building commissioner has the ability to halt the project for up to three years and to ban the contractor from working in the city.
“Going forward, we’re going to be following that closely because there have to be consequences for breaking the law,” Niketic said.
The city assessor’s website lists the house as being built in 1850, but that year is commonly used as a default in city records.
Until it was sold last year, the house was owned by Michael J. and Nadine E. Holohan and was a two-family home with three stories and four bedrooms, according to the city assessor. The home was assessed at $878,200 earlier this year.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
