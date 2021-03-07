Newburyport Horticultural Society gearing up for plant sale

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Horticultural Society will be holding a plant sale on Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn behind the Custom House Maritime Museum. Hardy, tried and true plants from the gardens of society members will be sold.
The sale will feature houseplants, succulents, local varieties as well as harder to find plants. Member will also be available to offer advice for those who are green thumb challenged. Additionally, the Horticultural Society will be raffling off gift baskets to raise funds. The rain date is May 2.
The plant sale helps support the Newburyport Horticultural Society’s initiatives, which include beautifying public spaces such as the Senior Community Center, the Newburyport Public Library, March’s Hill, the Clipper City Rail Trail, renovation of Waterfront Park’s garden beds, planting bulbs and buying trees for the Bartlet Mall, funding restoration of historic stone walls and buying dogwood trees for the pond project in Maudslay State Park. The funds also support teaching students the value of planting by renewing garden beds at Newburyport High School, River Valley Charter School and the Bresnahan School and offering annual scholarships to graduating seniors.
The Newburyport Horticultural Society is in its 77th continuous year. The group hosts monthly meetings in Newburyport on the second Tuesday of the month, with the mission to stimulate and promote the knowledge and love of gardening, advocate for the natural beauty of our community, and encourage the conservation of natural resources.
This was the first year society members transformed Santa's Workshop in Brown Square into a Winter Wonderland in December 2020. In addition, members install and maintain the seasonal plantings at the Kelley School trough throughout the year, with the support of a generous donor. The membership fee for the Horticultural Society is $30 per year and the application is available on the group's website, www: Newburyporthort.org.
For more information: www: Newburyporthort.org/calendar or follow the society on Facebook.
