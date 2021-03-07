Newburyport Horticultural Society gears up for plant sale

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Horticultural Society will hold a plant sale May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn behind the Custom House Maritime Museum.
Hardy, tried and true plants from the gardens of society members will be sold.
The sale will feature houseplants, succulents, local varieties as well as harder-to-find plants. Members will available to offer advice. The Horticultural Society will raffle gift baskets to raise money. The rain date is May 2.
The plant sale helps support the Horticultural Society’s initiatives, which include beautifying public spaces such as the Senior Community Center, Newburyport Public Library, March’s Hill and the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The initiatives also include renovation of Waterfront Park’s garden beds, planting bulbs and buying trees for the Bartlet Mall, funding restoration of historic stone walls, and buying dogwood trees for the pond project in Maudslay State Park.
The money raised also goes toward teaching students the value of planting by renewing garden beds at Newburyport High School, River Valley Charter School and Bresnahan School, and offering annual scholarships to graduating seniors.
The Horticultural Society is in its 77th year. The group hosts monthly meetings in Newburyport on the second Tuesday of the month with the mission of stimulating and promoting the knowledge and love of gardening, advocating for the natural beauty of the community, and encouraging the conservation of natural resources.
This was the first year society members transformed Santa's Workshop in Brown Square into a winter wonderland in December.
In addition, members install and maintain the seasonal plantings in the Kelley School trough throughout the year with the support of a generous donor.
The membership fee for the Horticultural Society is $30 per year and the application is available on the group's website, www: Newburyporthort.org.
For more information: www: Newburyporthort.org/calendar or follow the society on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.