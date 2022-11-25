NEWBURYPORT — While Santa is greeting children across from Newburyport City Hall at his workshop, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year the Newburyport Horticultural Society will selling baked treats, decorations and center pieces made from fresh cut greens for the holiday table. So plan on visiting Santa and swinging by the Santa's Goodies table.
All proceeds will go to fund scholarships for local high school students pursuing an interest in horticulture or environmental sciences. Purchases will help the Newburyport Horticultural Society in carrying out its mission to help stimulate and promote knowledge and love for gardening for generations to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.