NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Horticultural Society is offering two scholarships to graduating seniors interested in pursuing a degree in an area of study related to horticulture. Applicants must attend Newburyport High School, Amesbury High School, Triton Regional High School, Pentucket Regional High School, Georgetown High School, Essex High School, Whittier Regional Technical High School or Essex Agriculture & Technical School.
Submission can be done online at www.newburyporthort.org. The deadline is April. 10.
