NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon recently announced the city will be hosting a Valentine's Day "Have a Heart and Get Heart Event" to promote organ donation.
In celebration of Valentine's Day, the City of Newburyport is asking the community register as an organ donor when getting or renewing their license, Real ID or ID.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, Reardon, the New England Donor Services and other organizations will join heart transplant recipients and individuals touched by organ donation to celebrate and recognize National Organ Donor Day.
This celebration commemorates recipients of organ donation and those who continue to wait for life-saving transplants, as well as families of individuals who chose to be donors.
Residents and community members can register to be an organ donor online at the RMV.
In 2022, 1,325 lives were saved throughout New England because of the generosity of individuals who became organ donors. This is a 7.9 percent increase from 2021, with thousands of more lives enhanced through the gift of tissue donation.
The need for life-saving transplants is growing everyday with over 104,300 patients now on the national transplant wait list.
“I want to thank all our community partners for being a part of the event,” Reardon said. “I encourage everyone to come to meet those who have been personally affected by organ donation. Becoming an organ donor can help save lives."
