NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Human Rights Commission has one vacancy and is looking for residents interested in joining.
Anyone who is interested in being considered should send an email to nbpthrc@gmail.com with a brief introduction and discussion of why the HRC interests you. The commission is looking to increase the diversity of commissioners and, as such, encourages individuals from a diverse background – racial, ethnic, socioeconomic, gender, LGBTQ+ – to apply.
The HRC is a city-appointed commission that works to promote and support a sense of welcome and inclusion for all residents within greater Newburyport. The commission collaborates with other groups and organizations to promote its mission.
The stated mission of the HRC is to support the policy of the city of Newburyport "to uphold the human rights of all persons in Newburyport and the free exercise and enjoyment of any rights and privileges secured by the Constitution and laws of the United States and the commonwealth of Massachusetts. This policy shall ensure equal opportunity to each person regardless of race, color, religious creed, national origin, sex, age, ancestry, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, marital, family or military status, source of income or disability where unlawful discrimination exists in housing, employment, education, public accommodations, city services, insurance, banking, credit and health care."
