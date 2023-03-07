NEWBURYPORT — in celebration of the Islamic month of Ramadan, the Newburyport Human Rights Commission will host its sixth annual community iftar at the Newburyport High School cafeteria on Tuesday, March 28.
Doors open at 6 p.m and the program will run to 9 p.m. All are welcome. Registration is appreciated to help with meal planning and preparation. Register here: https://forms.gle/CpuujSbnaKKJJu2Z6
An iftar is the daily Muslim breaking of the fast during the month of Ramadan.
Throughout Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset and often come together with family and friends to break the fast at sundown and share a meal. All are invited to join local Muslims, members of the Islamic Center of Boston, and friends from Newburyport as they share their Ramadan traditions with the community.
Mayor Sean Reardon will give a welcome address followed by a brief orientation on Islam/Fasting by HRC Chair Ahmer Ibrahim.
A traditional South Asian dinner will be served. The Human Rights Commission would like to thank the Newburyport DEI Alliance and First Religious Society of Newburyport for their generous support for this event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.