NEWBURYPORT — The city could soon be taking advantage of more than $1 million in additional funding as a part of the state’s proposed $56.2 billion operating budget.
The state House and Senate sent the proposed fiscal 2024 operating budget to the desk of Gov. Maura Healey on July 31 and she has until Thursday to take action.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the proposed budget includes an increase of roughly $978,712 in state aid for city schools.
“This is great,” he said.
A 14% increase in out-of-district special education placement expenses accounted for roughly $500,000 in increased spending in Superintendent Sean Gallagher’s $42.7 million operating budget over the spring.
Gallagher said the additional $978,712 will cover that added expense and then some.
“Any type of relief for special education transportation and things like that will be extremely beneficial,” he said. “We are excited about this and will see what will happen once the governor approves the budget and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education gives us its specifications on how to spend the additional money,”
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said in a press release that the proposed state operating budget includes $50,000 for Newburyport to purchase equipment and furnishings should Reardon’s proposal to move Newburyport Youth Services into a permanent home at the former National Guard facility at 59 Low St. be approved.
NYS has been without a home since fall 2021 when the heating system at the former Brown School was deemed unusable.
Reardon submitted three proposals to the council, along with a $5.9 million bond order, to build a new home at 59 Low St. in November.
The project is being designed by local company EGA Architects and, although it will need final approval from the City Council, Reardon said he is grateful to Tarr and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, for the $50,000 for the equipment and furnishings.
“They’ve done a wonderful job advocating for Newburyport,” he said. “We don’t always get these things into the budget.”
The state budget proposal also includes $25,000 for a parking and multimodal transportation study.
Reardon said the city hasn’t performed a parking study for a few years and the additional funding should be helpful.
“This is something that has been in the works for a while,” he said. “We were going to do it anyway but it’s great to see we’re going to get this $25,000 from the state.”
The mayor said a parking study could help the city plan for a potential Waterfront West development being built on the roughly 5 acres between Michael’s Harborside restaurant and Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar. The land is owned by New England Development.
The Steve Karp-owned company had initially planned to build a hotel, retail space and residential housing, but the deal fell through in 2018. The company then announced in 2021 that it intends to build a two-building, 230-unit residential rental property.
“I just want to do an updated study, particularly with all of the potential things that could happen down around Waterfront West,” Reardon said. “You also have the parking spaces coming off the waterfront to make way for Market Landing Park. So you have a lot of things based around parking that we would like to see if we can get some funding for.”
Newburyport could also receive just under $3 million in unrestricted general aid, which the mayor said is up $94,000 from last year.
Reardon said it’s a bit too early to tell where the additional funding might go but he expects to be engaged in plenty of discussions on the matter this fall.
“We will probably be preparing a supplemental budget. So that money will be going toward that,” he said. “I’m not sure what that will look like but that will probably happen sometime in September going into October.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
