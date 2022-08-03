NEWBURYPORT — With the city’s water reservoir capacity dropping below 90%, the mayor’s office is asking residents to limit outdoor watering.
Until further notice, the city wants residents to only use their hoses and sprinklers between 6 and 9 a.m. and 6 and 9 p.m.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Wednesday the city’s reservoir dipped to 89% over the weekend after sitting at 91% capacity on Friday, triggering the water use advisory.
Levine stressed that the advisory is not a water ban, which would only be triggered after the reservoir threshold drops below 75%.
“Fortunately, we’re not that close but we need some rain,” he said. “Right now, we are at a voluntary water restriction and we are not at the stage where it would be enforced.”
Mayor Sean Reardon said in a press release Tuesday night that the city’s parks and fields will be following the same water use recommendations as residents.
“We ask that everyone in our community remain mindful of the ongoing heat, which, combined with the lack of rainfall, has the potential to significantly deplete our water resources if we take no action. By adhering to these voluntary restrictions, we’ll be better able to maintain our water supply,” the mayor said.
Temperatures are expected to at least hit the upper 90s Thursday before cooling down slightly Friday.
The city advises that residents conserve water by watering their lawns no more than every three days and always during the cooler hours of the day to minimize evaporation.
Watering during the midday can result in up to 30% of the water being lost to evaporation, according to the city press release, which added that watering a lawn typically accounts for 50% of all outside watering needs, increasing customer usage by two to three times as a result.
Residents are also asked to adjust their sprinklers to make sure lawns are receiving water and none is being wasted by landing on a home, driveway, sidewalk or street.
The city also asked residents not to water on days when there is heavy rainfall and to deactivate automatic sprinklers to ensure they do not run when not needed.
The city advises that lawn mower blades be raised to at least 3 inches high when mowing a lawn; using a layer of mulch around plants to reduce evaporation and promote plant growth; and using soap and water from a bucket when washing a vehicle.
For more information, call the Newburyport Water Division at 978-465-4420 or 978-465-4466.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
