NEWBURYPORT – Yankee Homecoming will look a lot different this year, with most major, traditional events cancelled or moved online.
One change announced this week involves the Newburyport PTO Kitchen Tour & Tasting, which has been cancelled but is expected to return in July 2021. This self-guided driving tour, which was a major fundraiser for almost 20 years, has featured unique kitchens in a variety of homes representing the latest in innovation, functionality and design from coastal community craftsmen.
This tour is one of the PTO's largest fundraisers and attracts many people from outside the region. Donations can be made by mailing a check payable to The Newburyport PTO, Attn: Treasurer c/o The Bresnahan Elementary School, 333 High St. Newburyport MA 01950.
The Newburyport Elementary PTO is a non-profit with a mission to raise funds for social and cultural events, field trip transportation, after-school classes and the science fairs. For more information: www.NewburyportPTO.com or www.NewburyportKitchenTour.com.
