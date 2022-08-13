NEWBURYPORT — September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and in its 12th year, Greater Newburyport Ovarian Cancer Awareness seeks to further its educational, philanthropic and fundraising goals by presenting two of its most popular and successful community events.
The Newburyport Lantern Festival will be held at its customary site, the Frog Pond at the Bartlet Mall, on Sunday, Sept. 4, with a rain date of Monday, Sept. 5. Registration and decorating of lanterns begins at 5:30 p.m., and the lantern floating ceremony commences at 7 p.m.
The GNOCA Run/Walk in Honor of Jackie Poor and Paula Holm, starting and ending at Michael’s Harborside, will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. With the assistance of the Winner’s Circle Running Club, people of all ages will participant in either a 5K run or a family-friendly stroll through Newburyport.
The festival is inspired by the Asian tradition of decorating and floating lanterns at dusk to remember departed family members and friends and to make wishes for the future.
The public is encouraged to bring picnics, blankets and lawn chairs. Live music, led by Donna Ricci, will be featured throughout the evening. Calligraphers will be available to assist with lantern dedications and decorations.
For anyone unable to attend the festival or who chooses to have their own ceremony at home or another private location, lantern kits will be available at Greetings by Design, 6 Market Square, Newburyport, or by calling Deb Green at 978-225-6700 for delivery of a lantern kit by mail.
Those who hold their own private ceremonies may do so on a day that best suits their needs.
Runners and walkers may preregister at www.ocawareness.org on Thursday, Sept. 22, at noon. On race day, preregistration check-in and new registrations begin at 8:30 a.m. T-shirts will be given to the first 100 participants.
Virtual or individual run/walk participants may set forth on a day and route they choose.
Runners of all ages are encouraged to enter the race, with prizes, including gift certificates to many area restaurants and establishments, offered in a wide variety of age groups. The New England 65 Plus Runners Club endorses the race.
Aside from direct assistance to local patients and their families, proceeds from GNOCA events go to Ovations for the Cure (ovationsforthecure.org), a nonprofit organization, in its promotion of knowledge of the disease, hope and support for those already diagnosed, and significant scientific advancements leading to a cure.
Since its founding in 2011, GNOCA has sought to honor and improve women’s lives by promoting earlier detection, enhanced recovery and greater survival rates for ovarian cancer, historically the most fatal of gynecological cancers.
The volunteer organization seeks to increase awareness of the disease’s symptoms, provide support services for women and families affected by ovarian cancer, and help fund cancer research.
GNOCA receives grants from the Amesbury, Newburyport and West Newbury cultural councils; local agencies supported by the Mass. Cultural Council. Many Newburyport businesses, banks and residents have supported GNOCA, enabling the group to raise more than $330,000 since it was founded.
Instructions for registering and participating in these two events, whether live or virtual, are available online. For more information, visit the GNOCA website above, email info@greetingsbydesign.com or call Green at 978-225-6700.
