NEWBURYPORT — Bagged leaves will be picked up at the curb this weekend and the Yard Waste Facility will open next week.
Curbside leaves will be picked up as scheduled on Saturday and May 16. Residents should have their leaves in paper bags on the curb by 6 a.m. on pickup day. Bags will be left behind that contain branches, sticks or rocks.
The Yard Waste Facility will open for the season Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. This facility is for Newburyport residents only. Stickers will be sold online.
Landscapers can also use the site but must purchase a landscaper pass before use through City Hall.
The yard waste site is located at 23 Colby Farm Lane for disposal of leaves, branches and garden debris. All materials must be separated at the facility — brush on the right and compostable materials on the left.
With COVID-19 measures still in place, residents are asked to wear a face covering. Only a certain number of vehicles will be allowed in at once.
The recycling center will not open until after the state has lifted the stay-at-home order.
For additional information, see the city’s website at www.cityofnewburyport.com or call 978-465-4410, press 1.
