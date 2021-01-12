NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will be closed Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
There are book returns at the library's main entrance at 94 State St. and next to Market Basket on Storey Avenue.
Services will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m. Indoor services remain temporarily unavailable because of concerns over COVID-19.
Staff are there during library hours to assist with research, account questions, library cards, book bundles and other items. Patio pickup for materials requests continues.
For more information on the web: newburyportpl.org/events.
