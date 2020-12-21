NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, and remain closed Friday and Saturday for the Christmas holiday.
Hours resume Monday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. Browsing and limited building access begin at 9:30 a.m., with some services by appointment only. Patio pick up continues.
Returns are accepted at the main entrance book return and Market Basket drops. The library is not accepting book donations. Items are quarantined four days prior to check in.
Patrons can also access the virtual library at any time at www.newburyportpl.org.
