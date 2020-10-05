NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library is expanding services and indoor visitor hours beginning today, Oct. 5. Walk-in browsing hours are now Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Photocopying by appointment will now be available, in addition to current appointment-based services including limited computer use, printing, fax, reference, basic phone tech assistance, and archival center research help. Call ahead for an appointment to access these resources: 978-465-4428 x242.
Patio pick up hours will be changing to: Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Some museum passes are available again for reservation. Call 978 465-4428 x235 or visit www.newburyportpl.org for details. Each museum has unique requirements for current visitors. Reserved passes will be available for pick up at the patio window.
The library will be closed all day on Monday, Oct. 12, in recognition of the holiday. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 9 a.m.Visit the website at www.newburyportpl.org or call 978-465-4428 for detailed information about building access hours, services by appointment, and patio pick up hours.
