NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will host a discussion on credit card skimming devices on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to educate the public.
The state Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation will lead this discussion on skimming devices. Credit cards are used everywhere, but which payment option is safer: to swipe, tap or insert?
Photos will be shown of skimming devices that have been confiscated by police. Participants will learn tips on how to spot these devices. Registration is required.
Register on the library’s website, newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up but cannot make it are asked to call the library to cancel.
