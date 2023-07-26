NEWBURYPORT — Those who enjoy reading books in Spanish are encouraged to join Newburyport Public Library’s growing adult Spanish language book group El Círculo de Lectores!
This is best suited for those who feel comfortable reading and speaking in Spanish. Discussions are held virtually every third Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. Future dates and titles can be found on the library’s online event calendar.
The library has a growing Spanish collection on the second floor. New books are added monthly.
For more information, contact the library at info@newburyportpl.org or 978-465-4428.
