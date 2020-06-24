NEWBURYPORT – The summer reading program for readers of all ages at Newburyport Public Library has gone virtual this year.
The Children’s Room Summer Reading Program is for infants through sixth-graders. Children can sign up at http://newburyport.readsquared.com/ to track their reading. They can read and complete activities to enter to win a variety of prizes.
The Teen Summer Reading Program is open to everyone in grades 6-12. Teens can log minutes read and complete activities to earn badges and be eligible for the library’s grand prize and weekly drawings. Visit http://newburyport.readsquared.com/ to sign up.
Adults can also join the adult summer reading program. To enter, read or listen to a book, record a few quick details for each book you read, and your entry will count toward weekly and end-of-summer grand prize drawings. Log books at https://tinyurl.com/nplsummerreading.
All summer reading programs end Aug. 18.
