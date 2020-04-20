NEWBURYPORT — The doors to Newburyport Public Library may be closed, but it still has a lot to offer patrons.
That includes thousands of digital ways to stay engaged with free popular magazines, newspapers, music, streaming movies, language learning, genealogy databases, resume and career tools.
They are all available with a library card through the library’s online resources page: https://www.newburyportpl.org/services/online_resources.
Check out social media: @newburyportpl and @nplkids on Instagram; Newburyport Public Library and Newburyport Public Library Archival Center on Facebook; Newburyport Public Library for a new YouTube channel.
No late fees will be incurred during closure. Patrons won’t lose their place on holds placed now or on items waiting at the library on the shelf.
For a library card, email: info@newburyportpl.org or call 978 465-4428, ext. 221, for help.
