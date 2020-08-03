NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library began offering in-person services on Monday, Aug. 3, in addition to our patio pick up and virtual offerings.
The library will offer curated collection browsing and select services by appointment Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with specific guidelines in place. Appointments are limited and assistance is dependent on staff availability. Some services are still unavailable.
Patrons are asked to visit the website, www.newburyportpl.org, for visitor guidelines, email info@newburyportpl.org or call 978 465-4428 for details.
