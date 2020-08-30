NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library invites everyone to join a virtual community book discussion of The Printer and the Preacher: Ben Franklin, George Whitefield, and the Surprising Friendship that Invented America by Randy Petersen, on Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.
This event is the kick-off to the 250th commemoration recognizing the life and work of influential Great Awakening 18th century political and spiritual figure George Whitefield. Read more about Newburyport's 250th Commemorative Celebration of George Whitefield at: https://whitefield2020.com/events
Visit the library events calendar for more information about this virtual book discussion: https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or call 978-465-4428.
