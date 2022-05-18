NEWBURYPORT — Several upcoming virtual programs allow one to enjoy and enrich one’s life from home or elsewhere. Register for these programs in advance.
On Monday, May 23, at 7 p.m., “The Traveling Librarian” goes to Iceland. Join Jeff Klapes, the traveling librarian, for another of his popular armchair travel presentations. This month the visit is to Iceland, aptly known as the “land of fire and ice” because of the contrast between its dramatic volcanic landscape and snow and glaciers.
On Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. learn how to eat better to be better as part of the “Wellness Series: Solutions for Better Heart Health.” Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jill Patterson leads this fun and informative program where attendees will learn a total approach to improve one’s heart health. Learn science-based strategies and simple tweaks to one’s lifestyle that can lead to big results.
On Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m., listen and watch “A Conversation with Ocean Vuong.” Vuong is the author of :On Earth We Are Briefly Gorgeous.” The program features prize-winning poet, novelist and educator Ocean Vuong, in conversation with Professor Sandra Lim, Ph.D., also a prize-winning poet, and professor of English at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell.
To register for the virtual events, go online to https://www.newburyportpl.org/ or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
