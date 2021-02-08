NEWBURYPORT – Limited indoor services have resumed at the Newburyport Public Library with important health and safety guidelines in place.
Walk-in browsing of the first and second floor is available, and computer/printing/research by appointment only Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual services and programming continue. Patio pick up continues for requested items Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Limited tax forms are available at the patio pick up window while supplies last.
Patrons are encouraged to call ahead for information about library services, guidelines, and hours prior to visiting at 978-465-4428 x242. Information also available at www.newburyportpl.org/ ‘Phased Reopening: Services & Appointments’ page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.