NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library will start its phased reopening with curbside pickup of reserved materials Wednesday, June 3. This service will take place in the patio area on Harris Street. Patio pickup will available from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday for pre-requested reserved items.
Hold requests can be placed online or by phone prior to pick up. Social distancing guidelines will be in place to make the process easy and safe for all.
All library items should be returned to the Market Basket or main building book drops.
For information, call 978-465-4428 or check online at www.newburyportpl.org.
