NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Public Library will be closed for indoor services starting Monday, Dec. 28, out of an abundance of caution and in coordination with the mayor and city Health Department.
The library is already scheduled to be closed Friday through Sunday because of the Christmas holiday. Closing of indoor services will continue until further notice, according to a notice from the library.
Walk-up patio pick-up service will continue with no change to hours at this time.
Remote services will also continue including: Virtual programs; research assistance; library account needs; item requests; book bundles; and streaming and downloadable resources.
Patrons can reserve materials online, by phone, or via email/chat, and call the library for more information regarding this temporary change in service: 978-465-4428.
The library said in a statement, "Your health and the health of our staff are of utmost importance. We look forward to seeing you at our patio window and serving your library needs during this temporary adjustment."
To access the library online, go to: www.newburyportpl.org.
