NEWBURYPORT — Let’s help fill the shelves of the newly built, extra large (2,400 sq ft) food pantry at the First Parish Church in Newbury.
Please join the Newburyport Lion’s Club to support the community which serves over 380 guests weekly in Newbury, Newburyport, West Newbury, Salisbury, Rowley, Georgetown and Ipswich. Feeding the hungry is perhaps the most critical job we have. Join us outside Shaw’s supermarket in Newburyport on Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. as we host a food drive.
The food drive will focus on healthy, nutritious foods as well as personal hygiene necessities. A wish list of items includes canned goods, cereals, fruit cups, protein bars, hearty soups, instant coffee, canned tuna, chicken and ham, pasta, cake and muffin mixes, beans, etc.
Personal care items such as toothpaste, shampoo, bars of soap, toilet paper and paper towels, baby care products, diapers and feminine products are suggested. Cash donations and gift cards are welcome. The pandemic has made it abundantly clear that those we serve are experiencing new levels of turmoil and needs.
Lion’s Club food drive efforts are a good example of how the club reaches out to help the community. If interested in joining our organization, please stop by the food drive at Shaw’s as we work to fill the empty shelves at the First Parish Church pantry and speak with one of our members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.